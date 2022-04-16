Letter: Give New Yorkers a little stadium money to pay bills

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul said: “I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions – how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?”

The stadium agreement calls for $600 million in state taxpayer funding, in addition to $250 million from Erie County’s citizens.

Let’s do some math; 600 million and 250 million equals 850 million.

Can’t New York State give each of its citizens $1 million? After all, there are approximately 21 million citizens in New York State.

We could pay off our student loans and home mortgages.

We could build new homes.

We could shelter the homeless.

We could fund our schools and churches.

The farmers could get out of debt.

We could afford electric cars.

We can shut down welfare and food stamp programs.

There would be 829 million left to build the stadium.

Bankers wouldn’t be happy because they would lose all that interest monies, but on the other hand, New Yorkers can put monies into savings accounts.

New Yorkers would be really happy for a change.

Karl M.G. Oertel

Tonawanda