Letter: Give me the choice whether to live, or die

In response to Dr. Frederick Guida’s Dec. 24 letter opposing physician assisted suicide (PAS), I offer the following.

A cynical person may consider that Guida is against PAS because it would potentially reduce his income while caring for ailing patients. Rather, I will take the stance that Guida is very caring, and focused on helping his patients be as healthy as possible and live as long as possible.

As Guida notes, there are many reasons an individual may choose to end their life. I suggest, regardless of the underlying issue, they believe that living as they are, is not really living. That is, one can be alive, but not living.

Americans have fought for over 200 years for freedom – including freedom of choice over their own bodies. Currently, there are two such fights that are very “hot.” A woman’s choice to abortion, and everyone’s choice to get vaccinated or not. We can add PAS to that list. While PAS does not have the same level of press coverage, it is, nonetheless, just as important to personal freedom.

Finally, how can we let someone decide what is best for another? To do so removes one of our most basic freedoms. This is my life and my choice of how I want to live – or not.