Letter: Give hair salon workers the Covid-19 vaccination

We are outraged with restaurants being added to vaccination eligibility before hair salons. Our industry has been nearly destroyed and severely stigmatized by New York State guidelines and comments.

We have had to submit to weekly testing while under orange zone. Additionally, we were offered only two choices by New York State for free testing. Neither of these sites were easily accessible to our area. Our employees gave up one-quarter tank of gas and one to 1.5 hours weekly to comply. We endured a three-week orange zone shut down while neighboring counties conducted business with higher infection rates and lower hospital bed availability.

Now New York State has announced the addition of restaurants to the eligible list, Again leaving our industry in the dust. We were required to have weekly testing but do not qualify for vaccinations?

Who is representing our industry? Who will hear our call for a fair and balanced program?

New York State is driving small businesses (across the board) to consider relocation to another state as our current representation is promising rainbows and sunshine when campaigning and delivering bitter apples when called upon.

We need a strong dose of common sense in our New York State leadership.