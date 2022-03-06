Letter: Give fans buying tickets some voice on stadium

I have a suggestion to end the debate on the new Bills stadium. Should it be located in downtown Buffalo despite the additional cost and logistics challenges but providing the infusion of economic benefits or across the street on Abbott Road in Orchard Park. Should it be an open stadium or a domed or retractable version.

Why not ask the 55,000 fans who own tickets and will likely pay a more hefty ticket price plus license fee. When you factor in the cost that they bear to own tickets (55,000 times $68 equals $3.74 million) plus the cost of food and refreshments at each game (55,000 times $65 equals $3.58 million), that’s a huge investment. And how much do those tailgaters spend on their lavish entertainment and the boost to the local economy.

Multiply that times just the number of regular season games and we’re not talking peanuts – at a minimum of $58 million in revenue for the Pegulas and many millions more to our local merchants.

I think the season ticket holders should have a voice in the discussion and decision.

Michael Sanok

Orchard Park