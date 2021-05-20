Letter: Give drivers tried and true sobriety tests for cannabis

After hearing District Attorney John Flynn voice his views on the recent legalization of cannabis in New York State I would like to offer my comment.

Flynn expressed concern that there was no accurate roadside test for cannabis. I disagree with that. If the main purpose of a roadside stop is to determine impairment, then there are certainly ways to determine that, that have been used for many years. Roadside sobriety tests can and are administered every day by law enforcement putting the driver through a series of actions such as walking heel to toe and other actions that cannot be performed properly while impaired. It should not matter with what substance the driver is impaired until it is determined through this roadside sobriety test that impairment is the case.

Just as one beer does not render impairment in most people, the smoking of a little cannabis does not mean the driver is impaired. If he or she passes the sobriety test there is no problem. But if impairment is determined, then the driver can be tested for the substance and charged accordingly. There should not be a pull-over by law enforcement if impairment is not evident in the way the vehicle is operated.

Marilyn Craig

Buffalo