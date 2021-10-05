Letter: Give consumers more choice by supporting Right to Repair

New technology like 5G is great, but what we really want is stuff that’s easy to use. (“Is It Time for a New 5G iPhone?,” Sept. 27). That’s why it’s so frustrating when companies release new products but restrict our ability to repair them to maximize their own profit. Apple’s new iPhone 13 disables facial recognition if a a broken screen is replaced using “unauthorized” parts. This locks us into relying on Apple for all our servicing needs.

The idea of Right to Repair is to equip consumers and independent repair shops with the parts and information necessary to fix broken electronics to give us more choice and keep costs down. This would make replacing your cracked screen or old battery as standard as getting an oil change.

We all love new gadgets and gizmos – but not if they don’t work. We need to pass legislation to give us the freedom to repair our own stuff on our own terms. If you’re tired of executives in Cupertino dictating how we do things, visit newyork.repair.org to support New York’s Right to Repair bill.

Elizabeth Koman

Orchard Park