Letter: Give back to the East Side through Bills stadium deal

There is an obvious way to improve Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s sweetheart deal with the owners of the Bills, who are given money by every New Yorker, infant to seniors, to build their new stadium.

Without extra cost or harm to the new stadium, the politicians and Bills could agree to hire 100 unemployed or low-paid minority and immigrant workers for each Tops victim. A thousand jobs for low-income Buffalo families would improve the East Side economy and share part of the 800 million in the community in tribute to the 10 Tops victims.

The Buffalo Public Schools and Northland Workforce Training Center can screen and train potential workers.

Let poor deserving Buffalonians help build the new stadium and improve their families' lives.

Donald Blank

Buffalo