Letter: Give away bailout money to those truly in need

I just finished reading the Letter to the Editor concerning the criticism of federal workers who have accepted the Covid-19 bailout money.imulus

According to the author of the stimulus, since federal workers receive such good wages and benefits, they do not need the money, so why take it? If I were in a position such as this, I would most gladly donate the money to a deserving cause.

Surely all the federal workers who do not need this money must know needy individuals or organizations that feed the hungry.

It seems every day we see the thousands of people lined up to receive needed food to feed their families. My thought is that anyone who gets the bailout money and really doesn’t need it should then think of others who do and make a donation to a needy cause.

Kindness in these troublesome times would be much appreciated, I’m sure.

Claire Schmidt

Tonawanda