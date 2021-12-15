Letter: Gillibrand, Schumer should back ‘carbon fee and dividend’ system

On Nov. 22, The Buffalo News described a fee to be assessed on planet-warming emissions from natural gas (methane). The fee was written into the Build Back Better bill passed by House Democrats on Nov. 19, as a step towards reducing methane emissions and, thereby, mitigating the climate crisis and the financial, health and safety threats posed by burning methane.

However, as the fee moves through the Senate, its future is in doubt, alleged a Wall Street Journal editorial on Dec. 10; some senators likely will object to how it would raise methane prices, since energy prices are already forecast to increase 30% to 50% this winter. Consumers may react negatively to such a double “squeeze” on their heating budgets, even if, being aware of the harms of burning methane, they support shifting the economy to clean energy.