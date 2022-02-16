Letter: Gillibrand, Schumer reform may actually hurt women

Our own Sens. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Charles E. Schumer are basking in the glory of their prominent roles in the recent passing of sexual harassment/assault in employment legislation (Buffalo News story of Feb. 11). It apparently outlaws the use of arbitration in settling those cases in the workplace. But the law of unintended consequences, always lurking in the shadow of progressive legislation, looms large here.

The threat of sexual harassment lawsuits has unfortunately already made hiring women more problematic for private employers. It has, simply and undeniably, made it a greater legal risk to employ them. It is now only logical that when compared to an equally qualified male candidate, hire the man, and the lower level of legal exposure to sexual harassment claims he brings to your workplace. This legislation only exacerbates that truism, by outlawing a legitimate and voluntarily entered-into mechanism to resolve such cases when they arise. Employers will get the message; and it just might be avoid hiring women for your own legal health and survival. This simple possibility will remain ignored and unsaid, sacrificed at the altar of political correctness.