Letter: Giambra is the best choice for GOP-Conservative Party nod

I want to express my support for former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra for consideration by state GOP and Conservative Party for a gubernatorial run.
As he told political writer Bob McCarthy recently, any candidate tied to Donald Trump has zero chance to win in New York.
That’s simply the truth.
Giambra is an experienced political pro and a courageous man who has fought through serious health challenges and a lot of undeserved negative press to stand as a worthwhile potential candidate for statewide office. He merits and deserves consideration as no other potential Republican-Conservative candidate on the horizon stands any chance in New York.
Tony Farina
Former consultant to Joel Giambra
North Tonawanda