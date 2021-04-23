Letter: Giambra is the best choice for GOP-Conservative Party nod

I want to express my support for former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra for consideration by state GOP and Conservative Party for a gubernatorial run .

As he told political writer Bob McCarthy recently, any candidate tied to Donald Trump has zero chance to win in New York.

Giambra is an experienced political pro and a courageous man who has fought through serious health challenges and a lot of undeserved negative press to stand as a worthwhile potential candidate for statewide office. He merits and deserves consideration as no other potential Republican-Conservative candidate on the horizon stands any chance in New York.