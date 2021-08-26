Letter: Getting vaccinated should not be a choice

I have been a nurse for over 40 years, having worked in a nursing home, primary care office and employee health. Many years ago, health care workers were mandated to get the flu vaccine, and it still holds true today.

When I worked in a primary care office, everyone needed to get vaccinated, the doctors, nurses, receptionists, and lab, pharmacy and radiology staff. So basically, when you came in the building, everyone was vaccinated. This was done to protect ourselves, our patients, co-workers, our families and strangers.

Now, it’s time to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine. This is a global pandemic. There seems to be no end in sight, and mutations will continue unless we do our best to curb it.

I do not have children in school, but if I did, I would want to know that not just the teachers, but administration, cafeteria workers, maintenance staff, etc. were all vaccinated to help protect the children that are not yet able to get a vaccine.