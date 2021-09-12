Letter: Getting vaccinated keeps everyone safe

The current pandemic brings several thoughts to mind.

First, vaccination and masking are not political issues, they are medical and scientific issues. Anybody who doesn’t vaccinate or mask because they think it is a radical Democratic plot or anti-Republican is ignoring the science. As we have discovered since the pandemic started, we ignore science at our peril.

Second, vaccination and masking work. The studies are irrefutable. Though vaccinated individuals can still pick up the virus, virtually all of the people getting seriously ill or dying now are unvaccinated. Masking, social distancing and hand-washing all reduce the transmission of the virus.

Third, the constitution does not guarantee us total freedom to do what we want. If you dislike someone, your right to express that dislike ends just before your fist hits his chin. A century ago smallpox vaccination was causing some of the same concerns of personal freedom as the Covid-19 vaccination is now. The Supreme Court ruled then that the state has the right to mandate vaccination for all its citizens. All states in the country have done that and most of our kids now complete a schedule of childhood immunizations.