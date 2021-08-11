Letter: Getting vaccinated helps keep Covid-19 from spreading

I see that folks are getting angry over the inconsistent messages coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning Covid-19 precautions? Welcome to the land of uncertainty based on new and constantly changing data based on … wait for it … science.

Nobody likes uncertainty especially Americans who are an impatient lot. It’s understandable to want to know what to do under the threat of a life-threatening pandemic. The one sure thing to do is to get vaccinated. Yet many balk at this clear message from the CDC.

Some have been quick to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci of “lying” because he was “wrong” earlier in the pandemic. He spoke based on the observable data at his disposal at the time. Change in recommended precautions comes as new data is revealed. And he changed recommendations with new data.

I know we are all achingly tired of how Covid-19 and the onslaught of its variants have disrupted lives and commerce. But it’s here. We do know that the vaccine offers a measure of protection. Yet those who refuse vaccinations endanger themselves as well as the rest of us.