Letter: Getting to the truth must become paramount

Why are so many people afraid of the truth? Is it because your candidate didn’t win? Repeating incorrect facts over and over again will not make them true. We need to know the truth concerning the riot on Jan. 6. We need an investigation to find out who was responsible and hold all who broke the law that day accountable for those actions.

I believe we need to teach the truth to our children. America is still a great country but we must talk about our mistakes so they don’t happen again. The truth is that wearing masks and getting vaccinated protected you and others. I keep hearing it is my right to not get vaccinated. That may be true if you isolate yourself from others. The same argument was made about smoking, not wearing seatbelts, and driving while impaired. Truth was that those actions were harmful to not only you but everyone near you.