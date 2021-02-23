Letter: Getting the Covid-19 vaccine should be like reserving a book

I can reserve a book at the Erie County Library website and check to see where I am in the line. It won’t tell when I can get the book. But I can monitor my progress. Why can’t I do that to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Sandra Myers
Williamsville
