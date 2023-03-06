Like I’ve been saying all along, people were happy to kill Grandpa in order to get back to their usual routines since Covid-19 and they have now been successful: The week ending Nov. 19, Americans 65 or older made up 92% of all deaths from the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was also the first time since the pandemic began that older adults made up more than nine in 10 deaths. And it was a drastic increase from about 58% of fatalities they accounted for in the summer of 2021.