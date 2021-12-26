Letter: Get vaccinated, wear masks and try to control this virus

Just so Buffalonians know: I have been to New York City, where I was asked to show my proof of vaccination and proof of identity in every restaurant, museum and concert hall I went into. I recently went to Canada, where I was asked to prove negative Covid-19 tests and vaccinations just as in New York City. The servers and monitors at any of these establishments couldn’t have been more polite and happy to help keep patrons safe. Nowhere did I hear the griping about how their restaurant would lose business because it would take too long to check everyone at the door. It reminds me of the bar owners that griped they would lose business when people weren’t allowed to smoke in their bars.