Letter: Get vaccinated, as soon as possible

I remember when seat belt use was debated like Covid-19 vaccinations. Two crashes involving friends, starkly illustrate the issue. In one, their 1950 Ford Tudor T-boned a truck. The car was a total wreck, but, the driver had installed seat belts. Result: He bumped his chin on the steering wheel and his passenger felt his hair brush against the inside of the windshield.

The second involved a 1956 Ford Victoria which included seat belts for the first time as standard equipment. The car missed a curve and was stopped by two trees. There was no intrusion, but the belts lay on the seat unused. The driver’s fiancé was in a following car, saw it happen and got to him in time to hold him as he died with the steering column in his chest. The passenger had multiple fixable leg fractures, but his head hit the top windshield frame. He died four days later from the concussion.

The point? There is no free lunch. We all pay the cost of avoidable grievous injury and death and the data clearly shows that passive restraints in cars really, really make a difference, so now, as a matter of public safety, we mandate them.