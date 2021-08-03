Letter: Get vaccinated and stop putting everybody at risk

I am tired of hearing about the decision to not be vaccinated because of it being an infringement upon your rights. Besides not being constitutionally inaccurate, that statement is false. No federal or local mandate for vaccinations exists so no rights are being violated. This is a public health emergency, and the decision to not vaccinate directly affects our public health. I read how people are downplaying the effects of Covid-19 and spreading falsehoods about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Here is a fact – as long as we have a Delta variant, or any other new mutation, that variant is going to continue to mutate. It is what viruses do, and they do that well. One of those mutations is bound to become vaccine resistant. We will then quickly be back to where we were at the worst points of this pandemic. When the vaccines were first available, we were so close to beating it. Now the numbers are getting worse, and the longer the variant is out there, the faster we are heading back to lock downs, closures and stay at home orders. Please people, put aside the politics, and get vaccinated, or wear a mask. For you, your family, and the rest of us. You are not making any point other than putting us all at risk.