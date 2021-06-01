Letter: Get the vaccine because it is the right thing to do

On May 20, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a lottery ticket give away as incentive for people who have not yet received the vaccine. People would be given a lottery ticket worth $20, with a chance to win up to a million dollars.

Many people, including myself, received their vaccine willingly as a way to stop the spread of Covid-19. We did this so our lives could get back to some semblance of normalcy, not to mention save lives, jobs and the educational future of our children and grandchildren.

Why was the giveaway set up as an incentive for those who refuse to get the vaccine, rather than a reward for those who did? Because unfortunately, sometimes people have to be incentivized to do the right thing. Unfortunately, sometimes people don’t think about what’s good for their fellow citizens unless it benefits themselves in some way. It’s a depressing thought in an already depressing year.