Letter: Get riled up, demand solid gun control laws

We’re back again after two mass shootings. Now we’re in the media’s “interview Republicans blaming it on everything but guns for it” stage. Mental illness, video games, breakup of family, prayer in schools, etc. But the truth is even if an angry 18-year-old with all those conditions could not kill 21 in a matter of minutes. Maybe with a bomb but not with anything else. Even our own Congressman Chris Jacobs said he would vote for a ban on those weapons but truthfully that was like saying you’ll quit smoking weed when Willie Nelson does.