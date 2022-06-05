Letter: Get riled up, demand solid gun control laws

We’re back again after two mass shootings. Now we’re in the media’s “interview Republicans blaming it on everything but guns for it” stage. Mental illness, video games, breakup of family, prayer in schools, etc. But the truth is even if an angry 18-year-old with all those conditions could not kill 21 in a matter of minutes. Maybe with a bomb but not with anything else. Even our own Congressman Chris Jacobs said he would vote for a ban on those weapons but truthfully that was like saying you’ll quit smoking weed when Willie Nelson does.
We need to stop treating these shootings like natural disasters. There’s always the right saying “There’s nuthin’ we coulda dun.” Or they think we should turn elementary schools into gulags but that’s not true because we did it. In 1994 we enacted the assault weapons ban and mass shootings dropped 43%. That’s almost half. When the ban was allowed to expire mass shootings tripled. That’s a fact that no one want’s to talk about.
Enough flowers, enough teddy bears, enough candles and enough thoughts and prayers. It’s time to get mad and stay mad.
People are also reading…
Larry Schultz
Springville