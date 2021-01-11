Letter: Get rid of politicians who co-sign insurrection

On Jan. 6, a day set aside by the U.S. Constitution to ceremonially certify the results of the U.S. presidential election a madman ordered his army to attack the U.S. Congress and stop and/or delay this process.

This army invaded the halls and offices of the U.S. Capitol and left a path of destruction in their wake while their supreme leader was reportedly giddy at the scene. After all that had occurred his minions in Congress proceeded to continue their objections to the electoral vote claiming unsubstantiated fraud.

It is time that these (Donald) Trump lemmings be unseated and prosecuted while their supreme leader be removed from office and prosecuted. There is no place in the democracy we so cherish for this kind of behavior especially from those elected to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”

David Walczak

Cheektowaga