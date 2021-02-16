Letter: Get over hating Trump; get on to the next item

I read with complete agreement the recent assessment of some and not all of former President Trump’s accomplishments in four years. Kudos to the writer for expressing what we supporters feel. Time to move on. Thank you.
Ilona Klein
Orchard Park
