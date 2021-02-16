 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get over hating Trump; get on to the next item
0 comments

Letter: Get over hating Trump; get on to the next item

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I read with complete agreement the recent assessment of some and not all of former President Trump’s accomplishments in four years. Kudos to the writer for expressing what we supporters feel. Time to move on. Thank you.

Ilona Klein

Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News