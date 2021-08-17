 Skip to main content
Letter: Get first responders to promote the vaccine
Letter: Get first responders to promote the vaccine

To the reader asking, “where is my incentive for getting the Covid-19 vaccine early,” the answer is you will not get sick and die. To the politicians offering incentive to get vaccinated, what are you thinking? The issue is not that people are holding out to get paid to be vaccinated, it is access.

Here is an idea, engage the first responders in the communities to get their populations vaccinated. These local heroes know their communities intimately, have trained medics who are qualified to administer the vaccine, and are dedicated enough to get the job done. Using government money to pay incentives is bad public policy and sets the wrong precedent. That money is ours, the public’s, money; we paid for the vaccine, and we want it to get to every citizen in our nation.

I know the character of first responders, and given the ability, they will protect and serve their community.

Michael Rockwell

Clarence

