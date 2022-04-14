Letter: Gerson column omits one critical perspective

Russia’s likely interest and intent regarding the Baltic states, as discussed in Michael Gerson’s recent column, highlights an important perspective on the Ukrainian crisis but omits an even more troubling aspect of that perspective. Vladimir Putin’s motives and strategy mimic and continue Stalin’s motives and strategy of the 1930s. Only Putin’s tactics are different from Stalin’s. As reported in great detail in Anne Applebaum’s book Red Famine, Stalin deliberately starved millions of Ukrainians to death (by forcibly taking away from them the very food they were producing) and removing millions of other to gulags, all in an effort to suppress Ukrainian nationalism. Many ethnic Russians were persuaded to move to Ukraine to replace those killed and displaced (where descendants of those immigrants are likely among those receptive to Putin’s efforts.) Curiously, Stalin’s cover-up for the starvation, suggesting numerous other reasons for it, was widely accepted, even in the U.S., well into the 1980s and 90s.