Letter: Geothermal heat pumps can seem complicated

On April 2 on the Opinion Page of the Buffalo News, a writer from Williamsville wrote about the use of geothermal heat pumps that could be used to heat Kleinhans Music Hall rather than using the old-fashioned fossil fuel combustion systems so common in much of our history. That’s an excellent proposal for a non-polluting long haul very cost-efficient solution to heating any building space.

However, heat pumps are somewhat mysterious and non-intuitive and difficult to understand. She asserts that within such a heat pump system, the temperature of “earth circulated” 60 degrees water is then “boosted electrically to the higher or useable “room” temperature, i.e., 80 degrees. It sounds like she is saying that electric resistance heat, like that in the very old-fashioned residential electric water heaters, is used to raise the water temperature from 60 degrees to approximately 80 degrees. If that is her assertion, she is seriously misunderstanding heat pumps. They are complicated. Heat pumps, either geothermal (the most efficient) or air-to-air, or air-to-water systems do not make heat. Heat pumps move, or compact, or compress, or pile up Btus. Told you, not intuitive. It’s very hard to understand how 60 degrees can be “bumped” up to 80 degrees without applying or “adding” some kind of external heat to the 60 degrees. That’s the mysterious nature of the heat pump. No other heat source is added. There is only the 60 degrees, compacted on itself which results in the 80 degrees. I told you it is very difficult to understand.