Letter: General crime, mass shootings, gun violence, are all connected

The News editorial of Nov. 28 calling for more laws to address gun violence and mass shootings is unwittingly endorsing the sleight-of-hand efforts of politicians, social justice activists and criminal justice reform advocates. Those groups are cleverly trying to coalesce around an amorphous, generalized “gun violence” issue to cleverly shift attention from their own culpability in the overall crime problem plaguing the nation and the connection between the two. They are not independent of each other; it is no coincidence they’re happening at the same time.

The reasons for the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Chesapeake, Va., include racism, mental illness, young male alienation and access to firearms. But it’s also obvious that the period of criminal leniency and general lawlessness we are now experiencing is a factor in when mass shooters decide to strike. In determining when to do so they are no different than gang shooters in Chicago, persistent shoplifters and smash-and-grabbers in California, or those randomly attacking citizens in New York City’s subways. Criminals are observant opportunists; they recognize when conditions are ripe. The mass shooters, just like everyday criminals, have assessed that because misguided progressives are driving foolishly lenient polices and criminal anarchy reigns, now is the time to join in.

Don’t allow those responsible for the overall crime rate and lawlessness to deceptively separate “gun violence” from them. Mass shootings, and shootings in general, are not occurring in a vacuum. They are the inevitable and predictable by-product of out-of-control crime, which is itself a direct result of a weak, permissive criminal justice ideology. Only when that ideology is abandoned might we see relief from the mass shooting and “gun violence” incidents.

Gary Brignone

Amherst