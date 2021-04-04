Letter: Gaughan’s idea is worth full community support

First let me say that I do not enjoy golf. You can count on one finger the number of times I’ve played.

But this isn’t about golf. It’s about the chance to push over the finish line a grand, tireless effort by Kevin Gaughan to bring a world-class facility to Buffalo.

Just once could a project that looks so magnificent on paper actually become reality? Here’s a chance to bring golfers all over the country, the globe, to Buffalo. Legend Jack Nicklaus has offered his cooperation, bringing instant credibility. It is time to act.

Gaughan’s project is about quality of life. We have plenty of walking and biking trails, an abundance of water activities.

But picture people visiting Buffalo to play golf, then catch Bisons, Bills or Sabres games. Or Shea’s. Offer people a total weekend experience.

Signature bridges, Queen City Landing, new rail stations are examples of grand ideas that either never take place or became mere shells of an original plan.

It would be nice to see a truly great vision become reality. Gaughan’s plan fits that bill.

David Schaff

Amherst