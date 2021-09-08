Letter: Gathering news from several sources make us more tolerant

As our country’s partisanship on just about all issues appears to be at an all-time high with no sign of getting much better, I’m wondering if anyone attempts to get their news from multiple sources and then comes to their own conclusions.

It seems that if you state an opinion on anything you are labeled a lefty or righty no matter what the issue. As a longtime news and political junkie, I get the feeling that I’m the last person on earth to examine the news from many sources and decide what appears to be the truth.

Could it be that there is too much media opinion out there and not enough pure news reporting?

I may be in the minority on this and marching to a different drummer as usual, but if the news consumer approached the news with a more open mind, the extreme partisanship on issues might lessen and we’d be a bit more tolerant of each other’s opinions.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park