Letter: Gates Vascular Institute provides top-notch expertise

Escaping the grip of the pandemic as best I could, I counted my blessings. What I never could have imagined, an even greater dilemma, was that open heart surgery, an event beyond my wildest expectations, beckoned to me in the months to come.

The Buffalo News Saturday supplement, “Refresh,” provided outstanding coverage and detailed photographs of the Gates Vascular Institute where my recent surgery was performed. From admittance to discharge, I observed that the marriage between floor staff and medical professionals was indeed pronounced and remarkable.

My physical history, I confess, was quite adequate and active. I lived and worked in the Adirondacks for a number of years, engaged the inclines of Wyoming county by foot and operated a restaurant in Williamsville for more years than I anticipated. There is a communion of souls, technicians and nursing staff, most on 12-hour shifts, including genius expertise at GVI that can only be recognized when one’s life is literally and suddenly in their hands.

My intricate surgical procedure required a quintuple bypass, then three post-surgical implants or stents three months later to ensure a successful outcome. Significant patient prep time included instructional booklets to help eliminate procedural ignorance and anxiety in addition to a battery of blood draws, X-rays, an echocardiogram and electrocardiograms to list a few. Wheeling from one floor to another provided industrial landscapes and contemporary architecture an artist and poet such as myself found comforting.

Fortunately, the City of Buffalo is host to a variety of jewels, some undiscovered and some uncharted that are coveted by more popular municipal residences. Gates Vascular Institute is truly on a roster of envy and deep appreciation as far as my heart and soul is concerned.

Janice Schlau

Williamsville