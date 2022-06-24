Letter: Gas prices have adverse effect on Erie County van transport

I am writing in regard to the Erie County Van Services of which I am one of the many senior citizens who use this important service to reach their appointments. I have a high regard tor the drivers of the vans who go the extra mile to accommodate their many riders.

There are seniors who are fully able to drive to their appointments and use their own cars, however, they refuse to spend the money (which they have) on the gas for their own automobiles. There are seniors who cannot drive and need this service more. It brings to mind about the winter time when throwing out bread crumbs for birds. The large starlings always got there first before the sparrows and ate up most of the crumbs. Very unfair.