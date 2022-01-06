Letter: Garcia’s appointments indicate business as usual

An article in the Dec. 30 Buffalo News reported that new sheriff John Garcia has appointed the recent head of the union representing sheriff’s deputies to run the department’s Professional Standards Division, its internal affairs unit. This seems suspiciously like the fox guarding the foxes’ den. As well, several department appointees from former sheriff Tim Howard will retain their positions under Garcia. To me, that all speaks volumes about the so-called “reform” of the department that Garcia promised in his campaign for that office last fall and is apparently still promising today.

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised at these appointments since Garcia was supported in his election bid by Howard, noted – and often faulted by state and local agencies during his tenure in office – for his “wink and nod” attitude in regulating the behavior of department employees, but that doesn’t make Garcia’s administrative picks any less disappointing.