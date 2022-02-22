Letter: Garcia is encouraging former sheriff’s bad habits

It appears that although some things may change, they really remain the same. And that holds true for the Erie County Sheriff Department. We may have a new sheriff in John Garcia but the same games are being played as before by our new sheriff and former sheriff Tim Howard. Hired as a clerk in the department by the current sheriff, Howard calls in sick for the majority of days in his first two weeks “on the job.” Yet, miraculously, he is well enough to work the first two Bills playoff games during that same period. I am sure the taxpayers would want to know if the former sheriff was paid for those sick days.