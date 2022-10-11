Letter: Gaining major league status will take work

A recent writer to this column encouraged Doug Jemal to bring an NBA or major league baseball team to Buffalo in order to give us more credence as a “major league city.” This is a nice notion, but in reality I don’t believe our area has the population and economic might to support such endeavors. We are who we are, a big town with a small town feel, and it’s only due to the timely purchase of the Bills by Terry Pegula that we are fortunate enough to still have the NFL in Western New York.

On Oct. 4, I went to a Sabres preseason game downtown and was entertained by a great game. But two things during the course of the evening disappointed me. First, I guess I’d forgotten over the summer how cold it gets in the Key Bank Center when attending a game. It was a beautiful day outside with temps in the 60’s, but my hands were freezing by halfway through the first period. For goodness sake, find a way to heat the arena properly.

Second, no announcement or acknowledgment was made about Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run, which happened during the second period of the hockey game. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams deserves much praise for his excellent job in reviving excitement and interest in the team, but ignoring Judge’s monumental achievement on this evening was lame.

We can certainly aspire to present ourselves as a major league town despite our small market size. But to achieve this, things must be done with the right level of class and awareness by our community leaders at civic and sporting events.

Michael Scully

Williamsville