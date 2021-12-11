Letter: G.I. Dems concerned about mask resolution

We, the members of the Grand Island Democratic Committee, wish to express our concern regarding Grand Island Town Board’s recently approved resolution to defy the Erie County mask mandate.

We are appalled that the Grand Island Town Board is prioritizing individual freedom and economic gain over the health and safety of their constituents. Individual freedoms are not sacrosanct and should not supersede public safety.

Is the Grand Island Town Board not aware that Grand Island has the fourth highest number number of new cases per 100,00 persons in the past seven days in Erie County (Erie County Department of Health, week ending Nov. 27)?

Is the Grand Island Town Board not aware of the research that has demonstrated the efficacy of masks in mitigating Covid-19? Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2” (CDC, Use of Cloth Masks to Control the Spread of SAR-CoV-2, May 7).