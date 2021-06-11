Letter: Future thinking politicians needed to make improvements

I read the recent article by Mark Sommer and came away with the thought that Western New York’s citizenry is being represented by backward thinking politicians versus forward, and future thinking ones. Billions of dollars are being talked about to cover a 50-year-old expressway section or demolish a well utilized artery link from Buffalo’s downtown to the Southtowns. Where is the future thinking?

The World Junior Hockey Tournament has been hosted here and will again. A divisional round of the NCAA Tournament has been hosted here and will again. Where are the future thinking politicians advocating for light rail, or very advanced monorail service from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to downtown. Where are the future thinking politicians advocating for fast transportation from Buffalo’s downtown hotels to Niagara Falls, and back?

When people come to Buffalo-Western New York for a visit, they may see a great community, however they don’t see fast, simple ideas for moving outsiders from one local destination to another. Western New York deserves to be represented by politicians who realize our population base has shrunk but can be recharged with these type of ideas. Imagine thousands coming here for a football game, and visiting Niagara Falls in the same day because they took the fast train. Other states have this, other cities have this, why not Buffalo-Western New York?