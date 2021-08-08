Letter: Future leaders beware when it comes to power

As a famous philosopher once said, “It is déjà vu all over again.” Once again we are witnessing the meteoric demise of a once respected statesman. Andrew Cuomo is walking the same path, in a similar pair of shoes as Rudy Giuliani. Both received the adulation of their constituencies for tough talk, and tough action in the face of life changing crises, and their impact in facing those crises was far reaching. Unfortunately, so is their apparent fall from grace. I don’t know what, if anything can be done now for these once respected leaders. I can only ask that future leaders with the power to change world events, heed the words of sages far wiser than myself. Lord Acton said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”; Mark Antony observed in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” For all our sakes, I implore our leaders to follow Acton’s and Shakespeare’s warnings.