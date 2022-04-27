Letter: Fusion voting offers voters even more detail

Contrary to the opinion expressed by the recent News editorial, fusion voting allows for more informed decision making by voters. Neither the Republican nor Democratic party is a monolith; candidates’ views may be to the right or left of the official party platform. As a registered voter of the Working Families Party, I can attest to the fact that any candidate endorsed by us has completed a lengthy questionnaire regarding our issues, and here in Western New York, a personal interview with WFP members. This means that a voter knows that our endorsed candidates are supportive of our issues. There’s no discussion of patronage jobs as suggested in your editorial. WFP candidates can be counted on to vote our values, no matter their party registration.