Letter: Furnace vent placement caused dangerous situation

We had a new high efficiency gas furnace installed in our house about a year ago. The contractor informed us that the new “code” required that the furnace be vented out the side of the house instead of up the chimney to the roof. The furnace is in the basement, so they ran the two PCV vent pipes out the side of the house just above the foundation. We found it odd that the vent pipes were located only about 18 inches above the ground but since it was in compliance with the new code, we didn’t question it.

We woke up Saturday morning on Christmas eve, during the height of the storm, to a cold house and a furnace struggling to operate. Fortunately I remembered how low the vents were, and discovered they were buried in a 3 foot drift. I dug the vents out and the furnace operation went back to normal. We notified everyone we know to check their vents. This could have been a catastrophic event with carbon monoxide poisoning. (We do have carbon monoxide detectors and fortunately they did not detect high levels of CO.) I do not understand why the “new” furnace venting codes would allow vent pipes to be located so close to the ground. It would be a simple matter to run the PCV pipes up the side of the house another 2 or 3 feet. The furnace venting code needs to be changed.