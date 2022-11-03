Letter: Funding for stadium and CBA should be reversed

Last Sunday’s headlines on the stalled negotiations on the stadium benefits package brought to mind the questions: Why is a community benefits package part of the stadium deal, and why are the Bills paying for it? The benefits could be as much as $500 million over the 30 year lease or $17 million a year, the annual salary of an outstanding football player not playing quarterback.

This package looks like the surprise jewelry the husband buys for his wife after he has cheated on her. In other words, it is to ease his guilty conscience much more than it is to make his wife happy. The difference here is that everyone knows about his affair, particularly the wife.

An $850 million stadium contribution by state and county government should create a lot of guilt.

I can’t imagine how much good that could do for the distressed parts of the county, how many lives could be improved.

The Buffalo Bills are an important part of life in Western New York, but shouldn’t community programs be paid for by local government and stadiums paid for by football teams? Throwing a bone to a few communities doesn’t change that.

Dave Kocak

Kenmore