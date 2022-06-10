 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fuel rate hikes will always be with us

Gas prices (copy)
Derek Gee/News file photo
On June 1, we began the gas tax holiday, yippee. A little relief at last. Wait a minute, the price of oil is going up. Well, it was nice while it lasted.

David Walczak

Cheektowaga

