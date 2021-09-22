Letter: Fruit Belt will regain control of its own future

As the founder of the Fruit Belt McCarley/Gardens Housing Task Force, again we have been put in a position to defend our community.

Don’t mess with the Fruit Belt; don’t hustle the community; and, don’t believe the hype. The positive actions out of the Fruit Belt have been from many individuals, and not just one person. What I am communicating is that the Fruit Belt has been central to the change we are seeing in our city. That change is because of citizen engagement due to being sick and tired of being sick and tired – of being dismissed, disregarded and disrespected.

This is not to diminish the efforts of other city neighborhoods for we in the Fruit Belt have seen how our colleagues in Black Rock, Broadway Fillmore, Hertel, Masten Park, Hamlin Park, Elmwood Village, etc., have all stood up for enforcement of the Green Code, protections against gentrification, efforts toward historic preservation, sidewalk maintenance including snow removal, parking relief, traffic calming, etc. We have been at the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Common Council and have heard the pleas from residents to just be able to live lawfully in peace.