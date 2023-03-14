Don’t believe a demise of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust is inevitable. Its mission to benefit current and future residents of Buffalo by helping them preserve affordable housing while shaping residential and commercial development in neighborhoods, remains the purpose. A review of more established and experienced boards of directors of well-resourced organizations shows that organization governance has its challenges as well as successes. We have recent examples of board, staff, and management troubles at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre and Forest Lawn Cemetery. Fruit Belt residents and leaders are resilient. Whereas other communities may not face deliberate policies to destroy them such as redlining, disinvestment, demolitions, and extraction of resources, Fruit Belt residents have survived all of these and more injustices that would crush communities of lesser mettle. Remember, less than a year ago, the East Side survived a racist massacre that took the life of a beloved Fruit Belt leader. A future can be bright for those committed to a fair, equitable, and beautiful Fruit Belt and other disinvested, neglected Buffalo neighborhoods. Given the grit, integrity, and high purpose of our Fruit Belt friends, I am confident that bright future will come to be for the Fruit Belt FB Community Land Trust.