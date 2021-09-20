Letter: Front-line workers’ praise fades against vaccine policies

Heroes to zeros. At first, the front-line workers were praised for working through the pandemic. Front-line workers we were called upon to work long hours in the hospital (pre-vaccine). Protect the elderly. We were hailed, signs went up all across America, while others sat home and watched. The Heroes Act, once praised to reward our health care workers for enduring long hours through very difficult times, becomes a protective measure, not a thank you.

Fast forward and the truth reveals its ugly head. Eighteen months of free money for those sitting home idly, watching. While others now are being fired for not getting the vaccine for their reasons, valid or not, and not eligible for unemployment. That is ludicrous. Let’s not forget that there was no Heroes Act as it was sold to the public, to reward all those hospital workers and all those down the line who sacrificed everything, even their lives to save others.