I am a “snowbird” also, just like the My View contributor Michael K. Hall. I agreed with all he said , and found his remarks about cars manufactured for Florida very amusing. My neighbors in Florida are all lovely people and we never discuss politics. I loved the editorial from May 16 that said parents should not have the right to decide what other children can read and be taught. Also, the May 17 letter that reflected the same message.

I was also very relieved to see that local school board elections were won by incumbents who really do seem to be more concerned with education, than with people with a radical, far-right agenda that has nothing to do with education. Oh, if that was only true in Florida, where the radical right has been allowed to take over all levels of government there! Someone said to me recently that they predict the children graduating from Florida schools will most likely be racist, misogynistic and ignorant. Sadly, I agree and I blame it on the Democrats and Liberals in Florida that let this happen without a fight.