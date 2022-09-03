 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: From disappointed to utter disgust with former leader

It infuriates me, for lack of a better word, that the former guy’s battle cry in 2016 was “Lock her up!” over Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email to send some communications while Secretary of State, but he can take home documents with the names of spies who could be killed, or tortured, if they were to be exposed. Everything that he has accused others of doing, he has managed to one-up, or one-down, and he is a traitor and should at the very least, be imprisoned, as you or I would be, for the rest of his life. He is unbelievable and even that word doesn’t describe the shock that I’ve felt these last weeks. How low he went.

Becky Arcese

Depew

