Letter: Friendly persuasion works with the vaccine-hesitant

We all know neighbors or friends or family or acquaintances who are not vaccinated and will not be. I want everyone vaccinated for my own protection and theirs but I have found that lecturing, cajoling, threatening or promising doesn’t help.

Most hesitancy and denial are due to fear. Genuine religious belief may also be a reason but it is much rarer. Fear is real. Fear of the effects of the vaccine. Fear of what others will think if they get vaccinated. Fear of needles or new medicines. Fear of appearing weak.

Their immediate fear is stronger than any long-term fear of the virus.

We all have “unreasonable” fears. We may feel ill, but delay going for medical help, afraid of what will be found. We refuse different foods because we worry that we won’t like them. In extreme, some stay in abusive or dangerous relationships, because they fear being alone. We fear the unknown, some more than others.

When I speak with someone who says they are not vaccinated, I ask if they can tell me why to help me understand. I also tell them that I know others who are not yet vaccinated.