Letter: Freezing weather adds to the dome argument
I read, with interest, that there were still many tickets left for the Bills playoff games today due to frigid temperatures forecast. (The article also mentioned Covid-19, but based on numbers attending for regular season games, I doubt it). This is a great reason for adding a dome when the stadium is replaced. How many more people would attend if there was no worry about staying warm? How much would the additional concessions sold add to the coffers? The cost to add the dome could pay for itself quickly and provide a much-needed relief to the public.

Darlene Kane

Orchard Park

