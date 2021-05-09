Letter: Freedom to choose is not same as freedom to harm

I get the idea of freedom to choose is as American as apple pie. So it is not terribly surprising that some of our citizens choose not to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. So let us carry that concept a little further down the rabbit hole.

No Smoking signs, the nerve to take away my freedom to kill myself and others, No Shirt No Shoes No Service, if I want to walk into that business in a Speedo and nothing else, who am I hurting? Own a car, must have insurance, how is that fair, I could use that money to buy neat stuff. Wear a seat belt and buy health insurance, the nerve of some to force me to spend my hard earned time and money for no real benefit to me. What could possibly go wrong?

Force me to put my children in an expensive car seat when that money could be better spent on cigarettes. Red lights and stop signs, seriously don’t people understand I could be late for lunch. Background checks and bans on MR-16s, we all know that owning guns is a God given right, and besides how can I convince coworkers and family to pay attention to my grievances if I don’t have access to a weapon.